Article Image Alt Text

Sheriff lists recent narcotics arrests

Thu, 08/20/2020 - 3:23pm
CROWLEY

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson has announced the following drug-related arrests made recently by the Narcotics Division:
• Sheila Daigle, 38, of Estherwood: possession of suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bryan Hamilton, 30, of Rayne: possessin of promethazine, possession of marijuana.
• Dwayne Ohlenforst, 54, of Rayne: possession of methamphetamine.
• John Allen Roche, 51, of Crowley: distribution of hydrocodone.
• Timothy Romero, 30, of Branch: possession of heroin.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020