Shooting suspect sought by Crowley P.D.

Crowley Police are seeking information on a suspect they believe is responsible for shooting into a residence here Sunday morning.

In a statement released late Tuesday by the Criminal Investigations Division, Capt. Malissa Withers said officers were called to the 800 block of North Avenue F just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 6.

Investigators discovered that a number of shots had been fired into a residence occupied by women and children.

Withers said LaQuaishia Johnson, 22, has been named as a “prime suspect” in the incident.

The Crowley Police Department has obtained arrest warrants for Johnson charging her with five counts of attempted second-degree murder. Johnson also has three outstanding warrants with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said Johnson is wanted on one count of domestic violence with child endangerment by his office.

Withers said Johnson has “expressed her desire to ‘go out with a bang’ if confronted by any law enforcement agency and is to be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Johnson is urged to contact Detective Rashawn Washington at 788-4139 or by email at rwashington@crowleypolice.com.