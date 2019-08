SUBMITTED PHOTO

Garrett Sibley, center, son of former Crowley residents Brian and Shelley Sibley and grandson of Scott O. Sibley of Crowley, is working as a thermodynamics engineer in Denver. Among the projects in which he is involved is a full-time job helping pressurize rocket tanks for NASA’s InSight Mars Lander scheduled to launch later this year. With Sibley here are, from left, astronauts Chris Ferguson, Suni Williams, Josh Casada and Eric Bowe.