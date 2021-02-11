SLCC announces spring scholarship recipients

More than $80,000 in scholarships was awarded to students at South Louisiana Community College for the current Spring semester.

Through the generosity of companies and individuals in Acadiana, these students will have a portion or nearly all of their education for the Spring semester paid. Recipients include a diverse mix of majors at SLCC, from registered nursing and nondestructive testing technology to general studies and industrial technology.

The students also attend SLCC campuses throughout eight parishes in Acadiana. A virtual scholarship reception will be held in March to honor the scholarship donors and student recipients.

Scholarships and recipients from the Acadia Parish area include:

• Acadiana Healthcare Endowed Scholarship in Nursing: Courtney Vidrine, Nursing major from Eunice; Erin Eliot; general studies/nursing major from Duson; Chrystal Brown, nursing major from Branch.

• Louisiana CAT Scholarship: Christopher Lane Richard, diesel-powered equipment technology major form Church Point.

• Lt. Linda H. Brown Memorial Scholarship: Miles Stevens, practical nursing major from Eunice.

• Moody Company Foundation and Pinhook Foundation Endowed Scholarship in Nursing: Garrett Higginbotham, nursing major from Church Point.

• Social Science Psychology Scholarship: Victoria Trahan, Louisiana transfer major from Rayne.

• St. Landry Economic Development Scholarship: Nicholas Savoy, nondestructive testing major from Eunice.

“Scholarships can tremendously increase students’ chances of persisting in college and ultimately, finishing their degrees or programs,” said Lana Fontenot, Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the SLCC Foundation.

“By lessening the financial burdens of college, our scholarship donors are truly paying it forward to positively affect the lives of our students.”

For more information about SLCC’s scholarships, contact (337) 521-9026 or e-mail lana.fontenot@solacc.edu.

The SLCC Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation established in 2003 for the mission of supporting the activities of South Louisiana Community College. Over the last seven years, the SLCC Foundation has raised a $2.1 million match for a $17 million Health and Sciences Building for the College’s Lafayette campus, increased its endowment five-fold through new scholarships and professorships, increased employee giving from 1.8 percent to over 67 percent, implemented the SLCC’s largest-ever scholarship program, and executed successful naming campaigns for two College facilities in Lafayette and St. Martinville.