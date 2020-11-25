Solid waste pick-up schedule altered for Thanksgiving

Waste Connections, Inc., the parish solid waste collection contractor, has announced a change in schedule for Thanksgiving.

For residents living in the parish who normally have garbage picked up on Thursday, their garbage will be collected on Friday, Nov. 27.

Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Friday will have pick-up on Saturday, Nov. 28.

All residents are encouraged to have carts at roadside the night before the scheduled pickup.

Regular garbage schedule will resume Monday, Nov. 30.