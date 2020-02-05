Special APPJ meeting tonight to appoint secretary-treasurer

The Acadia Parish Police Jury will meet in special session tonight to appoint a secretary-treasurer.

Bryan Borill, former Crowley City Councilman and unsuccessful mayoral candidate in 2018, is expected to be appointed.

Borill, an 11th-hour applicant for the position, presented his resumé to members of the Secretary-Treasurer Selection Committee just 15 minutes prior to the 6 p.m. start of committee meetings Tuesday (Feb. 4) night.

The selection committee is comprised of the entire police jury membership.

The probable hiring of Borill will cap a long and sometimes contentious selection process dating back to before the current jurors were even sworn in.

On Dec. 11, 2019, five of the jurors-elect — Steve Comeaux, Gordon Ray Morgan, Jeffery Morgan, Pat Daigle and Chance Henry — petitioned the sitting secretary-treasurer, A.J. “Fatty” Broussard, to advertise for the position, setting a Jan. 3, 2020, deadline for receipt of applications and resumés.

Broussard contacted David Savoy, who was still president of the jury, for approval to advertise since none of the petitioners were jurors. Savoy approved.

Four applications were received by that deadline.

Then, on Jan. 8, a fifth resume was received.

When the police jurors were sworn in on Jan. 13, appointment of a secretary-treasurer was delayed when members voted to appoint a special committee to review applicants for the four-year post.

That “committee of the whole” was appointed during the jury’s first meeting the following night.

A meeting of the committee was set for Jan. 21 to interview potential candidates. By that meeting date, the number of resumés received by the police jury administrative office had risen to nine.

However, only five of those nine interviewed for the position. Two candidates didn’t show up for the meeting and two had indicated to staff that they had not even submitted an application when they were contacted about the session.

Another special meeting was called for the following Tuesday, Jan. 28, when an appointment was expected to be made. However, before noon that day, two more candidates called the parish office to withdraw their names from consideration, leaving three candidates.

Comeaux recommended that the appointment be reconsidered by committee and, by a 6-2 vote, the group agreed.

A.J. Credeur and Daigle opposed, having earlier pushed for the appointment of Sislock.

Tuesday night, Feb. 4, when the committee convened, Andrus pointed out that a new resumé had been received that night.

Borill introduced himself to jurors and talked a little about his qualifications before Comeaux moved to recommend his appointment.

Tonight’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the police jury meeting room on the third floor of the courthouse. It is open to the general public.