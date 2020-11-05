Sports betting OK’d in Acadia

A proposition that would allow betting on football games and other sports won lopsided approval Tuesday night across south Louisiana, including in Acadia Parish.

The item was on every Louisiana voter’s ballot Tuesday and voters in 55 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes approved it, in Acadia by a margin of 15,954 (62 percent) to 9,974 (38 percent).

According to study commissioned by the Louisiana Department of Economic Development, the state of Louisiana is losing as much as $330 million in taxable revenue, the group says.

Voters in each parish decided the measure, meaning sports betting would be allowed just as video poker is allowed, on a by-parish basis, not statewide.

The measure was on the ballot because the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law in 2018 that outlawed sports betting in all but four states. That law violated states’ rights, the court decided. Since that time, sports betting has become legal in 23 states, with another 10 moving toward legalization with pending propositions or bills.

The Louisiana proposition authorizes the legislature to begin setting up a structure for sports betting. That would include the way it would operate, how it would be taxed and oversight.

Currently, gambling (or “gaming” as it generally is called in Louisiana law) is overseen by a division of Louisiana State Police.

Here’s how Acadiana’s parishes voted on it:

• Acadia: Yes, 62 percent to 38 percent

• Calcasieu: Yes, 66 percent to 34 percent

• Evangeline: Yes, 62 percent to 38 percent

• Iberia: Yes, 64 percent to 36 percent

• Jeff Davis: Yes, 56 percent to 44 percent

• Lafayette: Yes, 63 percent to 37 percent

• St. Landry: Yes, 59 percent to 41 percent

• St. Martin: Yes, 63 percent to 37 percent

• St. Mary: Yes, 65 percent to 35 percent

• Vermilion: Yes, 60 percent to 40 percent.

And here is how the voters in parishes where there are casinos voted:

• In Allen Parish, where the Coushatta Casino is located, voters said Yes, 56 percent to 44 percent.

• In Avoyelles Parish, where the Tunica-Biloxi tribe’s Paragon Casino is located, voters said Yes, 64 percent to 36 percent.

• In Bossier Parish, where five casinos are located, voters said Yes, 66 percent to 34 percent.

• In Caddo Parish, where two casinos are located, voters said Yes, 70 percent to 30 percent.

• In East Baton Rouge Parish, where three casinos are located, voters said Yes, 68 percent to 32 percent.

• In Grant Parish, where the Jena tribe’s casino is located, voters said Yes, 53 percent to 47 percent.

• In Jefferson Parish, where there are two casinos are located, voters said Yes, 76 percent to 24 percent.

• In Orleans Parish, where there are five casinos located, voters said Yes, 76 percent to 24 percent.

(Note: There are casinos in Calcasieu, St. Landry and St. Mary parishes.)