St. Leo Horseshoe Tourney auction postponed

Wed, 04/29/2020 - 5:20pm
ROBERTS COVE

The 2020 annual St. Leo Church Parish Horseshoe Tournament Auction, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9, following the 5:30 p.m. Holy Sacrament of the Mass in the Father Reznicek Hall, has been postponed to a future date due to the extended closures and restrictions set forth for the coronavirus as announced by the governor Monday afternoon.
Once the restrictions have been lifted, a date will be announced by the committee.
The annual auction is held to assist with Catholic school subsidies for all church parishioners attending Catholic schools and the parish’s CCD programs.
Anyone who can help in this effort is greatly appreciated and needed to make this auction a success for the children of the parish.
Contact the church at 334-5056 for additional information or to make a donation.

