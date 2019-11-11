St. Michael students nominated to Joseph Baldwin Academy

SUBMITTED PHOTO

St. Michael School is honored to announce that 31 seventh-grade students have been tapped for academic recognition by the Joseph Baldwin Academy for Eminent Young Scholars. The nominated students scored 95% or above on the Otis Lennon School Ability Test (OLSAT) or received an “exceeding” score in one of the four testing areas on the ACT Aspire. This honor allows the nominees to take the ACT and apply to the Joseph Baldwin Academy for summer studies. The primary goal of the Academy is that the students leave with an increased appreciation for the pleasures of education, intellectual engagement, and the college experience. Those honorees include, first row, from left, Audrianne Mouton, Matthew Mixon, William Prevost, Cole Sanders, Riley Shuff, Henri Pommier, Jacob Signorelli, Avari Simon, Luke Simon, and Felix Trisler. Second row, from left, Nicholas Gotte, Reed Hoffpauir, Riley Hoffpauir, Rusty Fulton, Matthew LaFleur, Abigail Landry, Catherine LeLeux, Amalie Lormand, Audrey Mahaffey, Annalise Maloz, and Marie Thibodeaux. Third row, from left, Leiden Hensgens, Joshua Hebert, Mary Elizabeth Gattle, Gabriel Gauthreaux, Zachary Dugas, Ava Arceneaux, Theresa Burleigh, Annelise Daigle, Addison Cormier, and Evan Dauphine.