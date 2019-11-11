St. Michael students nominated to Joseph Baldwin Academy

SUBMITTED PHOTO
St. Michael School is honored to announce that 31 seventh-grade students have been tapped for academic recognition by the Joseph Baldwin Academy for Eminent Young Scholars. The nominated students scored 95% or above on the Otis Lennon School Ability Test (OLSAT) or received an “exceeding” score in one of the four testing areas on the ACT Aspire. This honor allows the nominees to take the ACT and apply to the Joseph Baldwin Academy for summer studies. The primary goal of the Academy is that the students leave with an increased appreciation for the pleasures of education, intellectual engagement, and the college experience. Those honorees include, first row, from left, Audrianne Mouton, Matthew Mixon, William Prevost, Cole Sanders, Riley Shuff, Henri Pommier, Jacob Signorelli, Avari Simon, Luke Simon, and Felix Trisler. Second row, from left, Nicholas Gotte, Reed Hoffpauir, Riley Hoffpauir, Rusty Fulton, Matthew LaFleur, Abigail Landry, Catherine LeLeux, Amalie Lormand, Audrey Mahaffey, Annalise Maloz, and Marie Thibodeaux. Third row, from left, Leiden Hensgens, Joshua Hebert, Mary Elizabeth Gattle, Gabriel Gauthreaux, Zachary Dugas, Ava Arceneaux, Theresa Burleigh, Annelise Daigle, Addison Cormier, and Evan Dauphine.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
The 36 eight-grade nominated include, first row, from left, Mary Claire Thomas, Mary Kate Harrington, Ellen Cormier, Ryan Dailey, Katie Doucet, Emilie Fields, Evelyn LeBeouf, Zack Hebert, Armani Johnson, Ian Lyons, Ashley Perrodin, and Lillie Taylor. Second row, from left, Keleigh Spell, Frances Leonards, Ellie Adams, Ahnnie Albro, Sophie Bergeron, Lydia Brown, Trent Broussard, Phillip Carlson, Jack Cassedy, Jullius Clement, and Emma Domingue. Third row, from left, Hayden Johnson, Adam Signorelli, Jackson Link, William Rainey, William Ohlenforst, Luke Privat, Luke Schultz, Keeffer Kelbaugh, Colin Lawson, Samual Kirsch, and Christopher LeLeux. Not pictured: Aiden Frugé and Ian Guillot.