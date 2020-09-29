Stefanski to APSB: Acadia ‘doing a great job’ with COVID

The administration of the Acadia Parish School System is “doing a great job” in handling ongoing coronavirus pandemic issues here.

That’s the message Dr. Tina Stefanski, Louisiana Region 4 Medical Director for the Office of Public Health, delivered during Monday’s school board committee meetings.

Stefanski said Superintendent Scott Richard had requested that a group of local doctors, medical staff from the hospital and the Office of Public Health meet with the school system officials to create effective communication.

“An initial meeting of the Acadia Parish School System/Physicians Advisory Group met Wednesday, September 23rd at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley,” Richard explained. “The group of physicians was organized by Dr. Tina Stefanski and consisted of the following medical staff: Dr. Stefanski, Dr. Duhon, Dr. Danielle Dawson, Dr. Mark Dawson, Dr. Korab, Dr. Bellamy, Dr. Aertker and Acadia General Hospital Director of Nursing, Ms. Caroline Marceaux.

“The Acadia Parish School System is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with our parish physicians during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We plan to stay in communication moving forward.”

The meeting was organized to keep local pediatricians, hospital staff, the school system and the Office of Public Health “all on the same page about the current pandemic,” Stefanski said..

Stefanski complimented the superintendent and his staff for doing a great job and for the excellent communication between her and the Office of Public Health throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in order to make the best decisions for the district.

She added that she is glad that the school board made the choice to delay the start of school because the extra time allowed for COVID-19 cases to bottom out. Those cases are currently trending below 5 percent positivity of tests administered.

“If people get used to being socially distanced and wearing face masks, those numbers will hopefully stay at the less than 5 percent positivity,” Stefanski said.

She went on to say that many people, including medical professionals, are concerned about flu season. She highly recommended that everyone get their flu shot.

“Medical professionals feel that if everyone gets flu shots, it will help to not overload the health care system,” she explained. “In addition, if everyone continues to protect themselves as best as they can by proper hygiene, social distancing and wearing masks, the spread of the flu could also be significantly reduced.”

After Stefanski’s address, District 7 board member James Higginbotham said he had recently visited schools in his district and reported that “students are wearing their masks with no (discipline) problems and are switching classes while remaining socially distanced.”

Higginbotham said this is “good news because you can’t replace in person learning.”

It was noted that of the 2,900 students originally enrolled in A+Campus virtual learning, only about 1,250 students remain enrolled at this time. The difference have returned to on-campus learning at their designated school.

Other items to come before the school board committees included an update on Head Start, which has started school and is keeping their class sizes small with the students and staff adjusting to new social distancing guidelines.

The Personnel, Insurance and Curriculum Committee approved the updated job description for Maintenance/Facilities Program Manager.

In addition the committee also approved the approval of the 2020-2021 Pupil Progression Plan. Changes are state mandated and include the regulations of how students move from grade to grade.

The Budget and Finance Committee heard the monthly report from DS Bus South explaining that the start of school began routinely but with fewer students on buses.

The bus service was able to overcome the 50 percent capacity limits due to the district’s implementation of the A/B rotation and virtual enrollment.

All drivers and monitors were educated on sanitation and PPE procedures. Every bus is to be sanitized after each load; every child gets offered hand sanitizer after boarding buses and every student in third grad and up must wear a face mask/face covering (unless they have a doctor’s excuse that states otherwise).

It was noted that about 70 percent of the bus drivers are DS Bus South employees and the rest are owner/operators and work for the school board.

A board member asked if the district needs more buses. Richard said that the district currently has enough buses to operate efficiently, “but, we can always use more buses.”

During the Budget-to-Actual Comparisons on the General Fund and Special Revenue Funds, Justin Carrier, CFO, explained that the district is currently at 16.75 percent in expenditures while about 14 percent in revenues.

However, he said it is “way to early into the fiscal year to make any predictions especially with the current state of affairs with the COVID-19 health crises.”

Lastly, the Budget and Finance Committee approved the renewal of a farm lease to Troy Fruge. The lease is a standard five-ear continuation of his previous lease.

All committee recommendations will be considered when the full board meets on Monday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m.