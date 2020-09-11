Still time to register for virtual Autism Society’s Walk for Hope

Due to Covid-19 spread and social distancing restrictions, the annual Walk for Hope is going virtual according to the Autism Society of Acadiana.

Now though Oct. 3, Walk for Hope participants can log the miles they walk daily to the Walk website and raise money to support Autism Society Acadiana.

Prizes will be given for the top three fundraisers, the team with the most members, and those who logged the most miles walked.

Since the event is also the organization’s 35th anniversary, special recognition will be given to those who walk 35 miles or more.

Participants will be able to pick up their Walk for Hope T-shirts on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Autism Society Acadiana office located at 3108 W. Pinhook Road in Lafayette.

T-shirt pick up will take place 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Registration fees are $20 for adults 12 years of age and older and $15 for children 3-11 years. Registration closes Sept. 19, at midnight.

To register and support Autism Society Acadiana go to www.AcadianaAutism.org” www.AcadianaAutism.org. This will be the Society’s only fundraiser this year.

For more information, phone (337) 235-4425 or visit the website at www.acadianaautism.com.