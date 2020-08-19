Suspect in 2 murders out on bond

A man accused of two killings in two parishes is out on bail after his bonds were reduced in each case.

Aaron Carter, an alleged Gremlins gang member, had been in jail in Vermilion Parish for a year after being charged with the 2018 murder of Chazton Guidry, 16, of Abbeville.

Last Thursday, 15th Judicial District Judge Ed Broussard reduced his bond from $500,000 to $25,000 and Carter bonded out that same day.

However, instead of walking out of jail, Carter was arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Christopher Trent, 32, in Rayne. He was transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail and charged with second-degree murder. His bond was set at $750,000.

On Tuesday, after his bond was again reduced, this time by 15th Judicial District Judge Kristian Earles, Carter again bonded out.

Carter had previously been arrested in connection with the Trent killing. Trent, of Jennings, was shot multiple times in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 28, outside Frog City Travel Plaza. He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette where he died later that morning.

Carter was charged with the shooting and was out on bond at the time of the Guidry shooting in Abbeville.

The Rayne Police Department had placed a hold on Carter as long as he was in the Vermilion Parish Jail.

When he paid the reduced bond there, Rayne Police arrested him before he left the facility.

Judge Broussard told media he could not comment on the matter. Judge Earles was not in his office for comment on Wednesday.