Suspect sought in Rayne shooting

Rayne Police have identified a suspect in the shooting of a juvenile here Saturday afternoon.

Darrell Gabriel Jr., 41, is accused of shooting a 17-year-old once in the abdomen on Feb. 27. An arrest warrant charges Gabriel with one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The victim was transported to Ochsner Acadia General Hospital where he was stabilized before being transferred to the Trauma Unit at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. The juvenile is in stable condition and is currently being treated for his injuries.

Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly said the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Sixth Street at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Multiple shots were reportedly fired in the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Gabriel is urged to call the Rayne Police Department at 334-4215 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tip line at 337-789-TIPS (8477). They can also download and use the anonymous P3 smart phone application.

Via either method, callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Saturday’s shooting was the latest in a string of such incidents reported in Rayne since mid-February.

On Feb. 19, shootings were reported at four different locations in the city. The first was in the Seventh Street area at about 8:20 p.m. Then, less than 10 minutes later, police were called to the intersection of Hoffpauir Street and Haley Alley.

About 90 minutes later, officers were dispatched to West Edwards Street where a 15-year-old female was reportedly shot. She was treated and released at a local hospital. Again, less than 10 minutes later, officers were called to the 500 block of Fourth Street where a residence was struck by multiple rounds in what police believe was a drive-by shooting.

Police investigators believe all of these incidents were committed by two local groups of young males. Both groups include multiple individuals suspected in other recent shootings in the area, according to Stelly.

A few days later, on Feb. 23, police were called to the 600 block of North Arenas Street in regard to a shooting there.

Witnesses told police three male suspects had chased a Honda sedan and one of the males had fired a round into the vehicle as it drove away. The vehicle was occupied by an 18-year-old female driver and a 16-year-old male passenger. Neither was wounded.

Just before noon on Feb. 24, police arrested a 16-year-old and charged him with attempted first-degree murder. Chief Stelly said two other juveniles are being sought in connection with that shooting.

Anyone with information concerning any of these incidents should contact the Rayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish.