Taking Back the Night

Cries for an end to domestic violence rang out through the streets of Crowley Monday night as marchers brought their message to the steps of the Crowley Police Department.

The march was part of the second annual “Take Back the Night” Candlelight Vigil held to remember those who have lost their lives to domestic violence and to raise awareness of the danger many people live in as a result of domestic violence.

Participants gathered at Mobley Field at 6:30 p.m. and, from there, marched in unison behind a “Take Back the Night” banner, shouting out their pleas for a stop to domestic violence.

When they arrived at the police department, the marchers repeatedly chanted the names of area women who had died as a result of domestic violence: Teresa Lambert-Mayfield, Chyna Young, Latasha Brown Johnson, Heather Mouton, Katina Stevens, Jennifer Herring, Amy Bourque and Catherine Miller.

The effect was moving.

A number of speakers then addressed the issue of domestic violence, followed by a candlelight vigil and moment of silence.

Cheryl Shelvin-Lewis served as mistress of ceremony for the program itself. Borrowing from the Biblical story of Cain and Abel, she asked, “Am I my sister’s keeper?” Then she made clear that the answer is, “Yes.”

Following an opening prayer by Rev. De’Angelo Francis Sr. of Israelite Baptist Church, who also led the closing prayer, Shonnetta Green, a domestic abuse survivor and the organizer of the event, welcomed those in attendance and explained the purpose of the vigil and her organization, Shattered but Not Broken, Inc.

Mayor Tim Monceaux was on hand to voice the city of Crowley’s support for the mission.

Assistant District Attorney Scott Privat addressed the crowd regarding issues that prosecutors face when litigating domestic violence cases. He reiterated his message of last year that district attorneys’ offices need victims to cooperate with the prosecution of their abusers. He explained that prosecutorial power is limited when a victim files an affidavit of non-prosecution, which happens often. He urged those present to support victims as they make their way through that process.

When he reached the podium, Chief of Police Jimmy Broussard told the group that when he had been asked by the event’s organizers to tally the number of domestic abuse charges logged by the Crowley Police Department this year, he found that there had been 100 domestic abuse battery cases opened since Jan. 1. Broussard said that he would like to see that number drop to zero, but that he believes there needs to be stronger domestic violence laws in place for that to happen. He urged everyone to contact their legislators and work toward such improvements as harsher penalties for protective order violations.

Pam Fruge, a Victim’s Assistance Coordinator with the Office of the District Attorney for the 15th Judicial District, explained that there are a variety of resources available for domestic abuse victims, and that no one should be ashamed to report domestic abuse.

The last speaker was Sherry Yokum, the mother of Chyna Young, who was pregnant when she was gunned down by her ex-boyfriend in June of 2011. Yokum explained that there was a protective order in place at the time that Young was shot and that she does not believe protective orders are effective because the penalties for violation are not stiff enough.

According to Yokum, her daughter took every precaution possible, staying away from her abuser, changing her phone number and never going anywhere alone.

Because he could not get to Young during the day, said Yokum, he had to attack at night, which he did, ambushing her at her mother’s home.

As a result of the attack, Young was left paralyzed from the neck down and ultimately died of a respiratory infection in February 2012. But before she did, she gave birth to a daughter, Jada Ma’Rae Faith Young. Yokum is now raising young Jada, who is now 9.

The event closed with the lighting of candles accompanied by a song sung by Green’s son, Frank Andrus Jr., also a domestic abuse survivor, followed by a period of silence in memory of those who had been killed by domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, report it to law enforcement and seek assistance. If you know someone who is a victim, support them in escaping the circumstances and finding their way to safety.

Some important non-emergency numbers for those seeking help include:

• Faith House 24-Hour Crisis Line – (337) 232-8954;

• Faith House Local Outreach Office (normal weekly business hours) – 337-210-5986;

• Crowley Police Department – (337) 783-1234;

• Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office – (337) 788-8700;

• 15th Judicial District Attorney Keith Stutes – (337) 788-8831; and

• Acadia Parish Clerk of Court – (337) 788-8881.