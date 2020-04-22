Three O’Clock Project provides meals to Acadia Parish children

RAYNE - Acadia Parish children were given the opportunity to receive 10 meals on Friday, April 17, through a partnership between the Three O’Clock Project and the Healthy Acadia Alliance.

Lunch and breakfast for an entire week were distributed, and will again be distributed today (Thursday) at three different locations throughout Acadia Parish, including:

• 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church, 114 Bienvenu Street in Church Point;

• 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Civic Center Ballroom, 210 Frog Festival Drive in Rayne; and

• 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Rice Festival Building, 717 W Mill Street in Crowley.

The free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch packages are available for any child 18 years of age and under. The Friday event provided five days of breakfast and lunch packages totaling 48,000 meals.

Special thanks are expressed to the Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Mayors of Rayne, Crowley and Church Point, the Louisiana Department of Education, Acadiana VOAD, Acadia Parish Schools, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and all those that had a hand in making this possible for the children of Acadia Parish including Amari Clement.

It is the mission of the Healthy Acadia Alliance to improve Acadia parish’s Community Health ranking and increase the community’s awareness, knowledge and capacity to improve health outcomes.