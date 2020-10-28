Article Image Alt Text

Three-vehicle Rayne crash results in fatality

Wed, 10/28/2020 - 5:27pm
Early morning crash on Hwy 35 near Sills Addition takes a life
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, October 28, 2020

RAYNE - At 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, a collision on Hwy 35 just north of Interstate 10 in Rayne involving three vehicles resulted in a fatality and other injuries as announced by Rayne Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly.
The three vehicles included in the accident were a white Chevrolet SUV, black Corolla sedan and a commercial concrete truck.
Two of the three drivers were transported to area hospitals with injuries, while the third driver expired at the scene of the accident.
Initial reports from witnesses claim the SUV crossed the center line, crashing into the concrete truck head-on. The concrete truck then struck the car, pinning the driver.
Called to the scene were the Rayne Police Department, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Department and the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department for the extrication of occupants.
The crash is still under investigation and the identity of the victim will not been released until the notification of the next of kin is complete.

