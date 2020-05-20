Tornado victim ID’d by Sheriff’s Office

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the lone victim of Sunday night’s storm in Church Point as 27-year-old Latreka Dominick.

Dominick’s brother says she was killed when a strong wings ripped the home she shared with her brother and mother off of the ground and threw it over 100 feet away. He says Dominick had Down Syndrome and was asleep when the tornado hit their home.

The Sheriff’s Office says Dominick was the only person killed during the storm.