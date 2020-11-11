Tourist Commission expected to decide on management proposal from Acadia Chamber

A proposal from the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce to assume management of the parish Tourist Commission is expected to be decided Thursday.

The Tourist Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting beginning at 9 a.m. at the Tourist Information Center on Tower Road.

It’s been five months since Amy Thibodeaux, APTC secretary-treasurer and president/CEO of the parish Chamber, proposed a cooperative endeavor agreement in which it would assume marketing and administrative services of the Commission.

Commissioners delayed a vote on the proposal, saying they wanted to see it in writing. But discussion was again postponed at the July meeting when commissioners claimed they hadn’t had enough time to study the proposal.

The August and September meetings were canceled by COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura, respectively.

A sizable delegation from Rayne was on hand for the October meeting when the proposal was slated to be voted upon. The Rayne Chamber of Commerce is not a member of the Acadia Parish Chamber and members feared they would be”left out” if the proposal was adopted.

Pros and cons of the proposal were discussed before a motion was adopted to table it until November.

At the meeting Thursday, commissioners are also expecting to hear an update on revisions to the job description for the APTC’s executive director.

Long-time Executive Director Gwen Hanks retired in July.

A report from the bylaws committee also is expected.