Traffic stop leads to arrest

A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a suspect in a February 24 armed robbery.

Officers were called to King City Grocery in the 200 block of West Jeff Davis Avenue at about 11 a.m. on Feb. 24 concerning an armed robbery, according to Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly.

Investigators learned that Johnathon Dixon, 22, of Rayne, had driven to the store to meet with the eventual victim under the pretext of selling a car radio. During the transaction, Dixon allegedly drew a handgun and demanded the victim’s money.

The two began fighting and the victim was able to flee.

Dixon then allegedly went to the victim’s car where he took an Apple iPhone 11.

An arrest warrant was issued for Dixon on charges of attempted armed robbery, armed robbery / firearm enhancement, simple burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Bond was set at $235,000 by District Judge David Smith.

On March 3, a traffic stop was conducted on a Chevrolet Impala. Dixon was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was arrested on the outstanding warrants in connection with the robbery as well as an outstanding warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery.

During the traffic stop, a handgun was discovered in Dixon’s vehicle matching the description of the handgun used in the robbery.

A warrantless arrest for second count of felon in possession of a firearm was completed.