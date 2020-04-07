Trahan announces additional changes to City Court dates

City Judge M’elise Trahan has announced a number of scheduling changes in court dates in the wake of the extension of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order.

Court dates have been postponed as follows:

State Court on March 18 — moved to May 20

City Court on March 25 — moved to May 28

Juvenile Traffic on March 24 — moved to June 17

Sentencing Court on March 24 — moved to June 17

State Court on April 29 — moved to July 29

City Court on April 14 — moved to July 21

Juvenile Traffic on April 15 — moved to June 25

Sentencing Court on April 15 — moved to June 25

All court times remain the same as previously scheduled, according to Trahan. Anyone with questions regarding any of the above should call 788-4117.