Trailer thief sought by APSO, Crime Stoppers

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the recent theft of a utility trailer loaded with roofing material.

This theft occurred the night of Sept. 16 in the 400 block of Lovell Street near Crowley.

The stolen trailer is described as a 2006 20-foot flatbed utility trailer, black in color.

The trailer was loaded with 105 bundles of Hillsboro Cambridge slate shingles, four rolls of DuPont Tyvek roof protection, and bronze-colored aluminum flashing.

The total value of this theft — trailer and contents — is approximately $10,000.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to call the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477 or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.