Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is offering a $1,000 reward to information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the theft of this trailer and roofing material.
Trailer thief sought by APSO, Crime Stoppers
Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the recent theft of a utility trailer loaded with roofing material.
This theft occurred the night of Sept. 16 in the 400 block of Lovell Street near Crowley.
The stolen trailer is described as a 2006 20-foot flatbed utility trailer, black in color.
The trailer was loaded with 105 bundles of Hillsboro Cambridge slate shingles, four rolls of DuPont Tyvek roof protection, and bronze-colored aluminum flashing.
The total value of this theft — trailer and contents — is approximately $10,000.
Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to call the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477 or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously.
All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.