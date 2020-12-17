Trash pickup delays frustrate Eunice residents

Residents in Eunice are frustrated over delays in trash pickup, but the mayor says it’s not the city’s fault.

Mayor Scott Fontenot says for years, the city has been forced to send city workers to collect trash, a job that should have been done by contractors with the parish Solid Waste Commission.

There is a .8% sales tax in the parish dedicated to funding these services that Fontenot says haven’t been provided since at least 2012.

“This is a problem that has been going on for quite some time, and it’s really taking away my city crews from doing necessary work, such as drainage and roads, grass cutting, and other services that our citizens expect us to provide,” the mayor explained.