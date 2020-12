Tri-Parish unemployment rate rises compared to Sept.

Tri-Parish unemployment rates rose in October compared to those in September and a year ago, according to statistics released recently by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The report also shows the Tri-Parish workforce is relatively unchanged from a year ago in October.

The Tri-Parish workforce, which counts those working and seeking employment, totaled 68,637, up 599 or 0.9 percent compared to figures from October 2019.

In Acadia Parish, the October workforce was 24,080, up only 22 from the October 2019 workforce.

In St. Landry Parish, the October workforce totaled 32,670, up 582 or 1.8 percent over October 2019.

In Evangeline Parish, the October workforce was 11,887, up 5 from October 2019.

Acadia Parish’s unemployment rate in October was 7.9 percent, up from 7 percent in September and 5.5 percent in October 2019.

St. Landry Parish’s October jobless rate was 10 percent, up from 8.8 percent in September and 6.5 percent in October 2019.

Evangeline Parish’s October unemployment rate was 8.7 percent, up from 7.9 percent in September and 7.2 percent in October 2019.

The report’s job statistics are not seasonally adjusted, which means they do not take into account factors such as weather and holidays.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October increased to 9.3 percent. That represents an increase of 1.2 percentage points from September’s revised not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 8.1 percent.

The October 2019 unemployment rate was 5 percent.

Not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 29,300 jobs from 1,853,400 in September to 1,882,700 jobs in October.

When compared to October 2019, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased by 112,000 jobs.

Since September, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 28,800 jobs from 1,525,900 to 1,554,700 in October.

When compared to October 2019, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment decreased by 102,800 jobs.

Since September, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals decreased by 6,331 from 1,927,373 to 1,921,042 in October.

When compared to October 2019, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals decreased by 81,562.

Since September, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals increased by 27,527 from 169,723 to 197,250 in October.

When compared to October 2019, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals increased by 91,406.

Not seasonally adjusted October unemployment rates for Louisiana’s nine MSAs are as follows:

• Alexandria: 6.8 percent, up from 6 percent percent in September and up from 5.3 percent in October 2019.

• Baton Rouge: 8 percent percent, up from 7 percent percent in September and up from 4.6 percent in October 2019.

• Hammond: 10.5 percent, up from 9.3 percent in September and up from 5.6 percent in October 2019.

• Houma: 7.9 percent, up from 6.8 percent in September and up from 4.7 percent in October 2019.

• Lafayette: 8.3 percent, up from 7.3 percent in September and up from 4.9 percent in October 2019.

• Lake Charles: 11.8 percent, down from 12 percent in September, but up from 4.2 percent in October 2019.

• Monroe: 7.7 percent, up from 6.7 percent in September and up from 5.6 percent in October 2019.

• New Orleans: 11.3 percent, up from 9.4 percent in September and up from 4.7 percent in October 2019.

• Shreveport: 9 per sent, up from 7.6 percent in September and up from 5.4 percent in October 2019.