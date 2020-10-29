Trick or treat times set across Acadia Parish municipalities

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to influence our daily lives, a tradition many enjoy is still able to continue — trick or treating on Halloween night.

On Sept. 25, Acadia Parish Police Jury President Chance Henry confirmed that the Halloween tradition would not be canceled this year. And while many wondered if trick or treating would be allowed under the Phase 3 guidelines that Governor John Bel Edwards released early September, it was not prevented from occurring under the guidelines.

Unfortunately, some events in Acadia Parish were not so lucky. Crowley’s Witchy Way and Rayne’s Annual Fright Fest were canceled due to the pandemic — but Iota’s Trunk or Treat remains on the schedule.

While trick or treating safety has always been taken seriously, this year there is the added effect of the dangers of COVID. Please participate safely in the tradition by following all CDC guidelines on how to be safe in these pandemic times.

Here are the trick or treating times and other events throughout Acadia Parish (all events are on Saturday, Oct. 31):

• Church Point: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Crowley: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Duson: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Estherwood: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Iota: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

- Trunk or Treat: City Hall 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Morse: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Rayne: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Also LSU Eunice invites the public to a Not-So-Spooky Night On the Cajun Prairie.

The Campus Activities Board will host a “Trunk-or-Treat” on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Acadian Center Parking Lot.

If you’re a local group or business that wants to help out, please e-mail CMolleno@LSUE.edu.