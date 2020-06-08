Two Acadia natives graduate at LSMSA

Diplomas were officially conferred on May 16 for the 2020 graduating class of the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA), a prestigious residential public high school located in Natchitoches for academically advanced students.

Two members of the Class of 2020 are from Acadia Parish and have announced their future plans following the extended College Decision Day of June 1. They are Mallory Credeur, of Church Point, and Natalie Gleason, of Morse.

Credeur plans to attend Centenary College this fall as a pre-med major.

Gleason will attend the University of Southern Mississippi to major in marine biology.

Like many institutions across the country, LSMSA was unable to hold a Commencement Ceremony in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, diplomas were conferred so that students may receive their transcripts and college credit.