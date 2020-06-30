UL instructor named to state broadcasting group’s board

The state’s largest broadcasting organization has named a University of Louisiana at Lafayette faculty member to its leadership ranks.

Maniko Barthelemy will serve as an associate director on the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters’ Board of Directors.

She is an instructor in UL Lafayette’s Department of Communication, where she teaches classes in television production and media professionalism.

“I’m elated to be a member of a team of industry leaders and experts dedicated to advocating in the best interest of Louisiana’s broadcasting industry across local, state and federal platforms,” Barthelemy said.

She continued: “The board is integral to the continuous growth of the industry by supporting emerging and established companies, while mentoring the next generation of media executives through workshops, competitions and scholarships.

“All of the board’s work fits perfectly with everything I love and look forward to doing as an educator.”

A New Orleans native, Barthelemy earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in film and video production from American University.

She also holds an associate degree in criminal justice and is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Women in Film & Television (Louisiana), and the Louisiana Film and Entertainment Association.

She is former vice president of Louisiana Produces, a nonprofit group that promotes the state’s film and television industries.

In Lafayette, she serves on AOC Community Media’s Board of Directors.

Barthelemy joined UL Lafayette’s faculty in 2017. Dr. Lucian F. Dinu, who heads the Department of Communication, noted that Barthelemy’s former students hold on-air positions at all three TV newsrooms in Lafayette, as well as other stations and media outlets throughout the state.

“It is no secret what a force for excellence in broadcasting Ms. Barthelemy is to her students and colleagues. Her successful instruction in the classroom, and her service to the community have become renowned since she joined us just a few years ago,” he said.

The Louisiana Association of Broadcasters is based in Baton Rouge. Founded in 1947, it is the only statewide organization dedicated solely to promoting and protecting the state’s radio and television broadcasters.