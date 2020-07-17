UL names new dean of College of Engineering

Dr. Ahmed Khattab has been named dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

His appointment, effective July 1, is awaiting approval by the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors. Khattab, the college’s seventh dean, was selected following a national search. The college was established in 1940.

“Dr. Khattab’s extensive expertise in research, teaching and industry will provide a good balance of academic insight and administrative skills. The College of Engineering – and the University – will benefit greatly from the strategic leadership he will provide,” said Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president.

Khattab joined UL Lafayette in 2007. He has served as interim dean and associate dean of the College of Engineering, interim director for the Institute for Materials Research and Innovation, and graduate program coordinator and acting head of the Department of Industrial Technology.

Khattab is a professor in the Department of Industrial Technology and a graduate faculty member in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

He also established and is director of the University’s Laboratory for Composite Materials, which leads interdisciplinary research in fields where composite materials have critical applications.

Khattab earned a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and master’s and bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering from Alexandria University in Egypt.

He has worked in industry as a mechanical engineer, and in research and development for 30 years.

Dr. Jaimie Hebert, the University’s provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said, “Dr. Khattab has a consistent record of achievement in his many roles at the University and in industry, and is adept at forging relationships with college stakeholders.”

As interim dean, Khattab successfully led accreditation for each of the college’s five engineering departments from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology. He also led the Department of Industrial Technology’s accreditation by the Association of Technology, Management and Applied Engineering.

Khattab said he is looking forward to continued collaboration with faculty members, other UL Lafayette and College of Engineering leaders, and students to strengthen the college’s already substantial international reputation for education, research, and workforce and economic development.

“We will build upon and improve upon the college’s mission – and success – in educating and training highly skilled engineers and technologists who are career-ready, and in high demand for their critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” he explained.