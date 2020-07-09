UL reviewing all building names as petititon circulates

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has has issued a response to a student who wants to change the name on multiple buildings on campus.

The petition on change.org was created by student Paul Richard.

The reasons each building is being recommended for a name change, according to Richard, are:

• Mouton Hall: named after Alexandre Mouton, ninth governor of Louisiana, financial supporter of the Confederacy, and father of General Alfred Mouton.

• DeClouet Hall: named after Paul DeClouet, prominent Louisiana state legislator, sergeant in the Confederacy.

• Foster Hall: named after Murphy Foster, 31st governor of Louisiana, supported the disenfranchisement of black Americans in Louisiana.

“Images and symbols of racism and white supremacy have no place in our Lafayette community, and only serve as symbols of hate and and a reminder of violence against POC. It is time for UL Lafayette to take a greater stand against systemic racism than simply posting on social media in support of the BLM movement by removing the names of white supremacists from our campus buildings,” Richard writes on his Change.Org petition.

Senior Communications Representative Eric Maron issued a statement on the petition.

“The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is conducting a historical and scholarly assessment of campus building names. Historically, buildings on the campus of UL Lafayette were named for people or families who made significant contributions to the University. Buildings are also named to commemorate people whose achievements espouse the University’s values, ideals, and academic mission, and whose commitment to success embodies the University’s commitment to its students, faculty and staff members.”

The petition has already received more than 600 votes.

In addition to requesting signatures, Richard also asks supporters to send a message to the SGA via an online form. His petition also suggests that there are other buildings that should be re-named.

One of the supporters wrote why they signed the petition. “I’m signing because it’s time for a real change, otherwise the university’s stance against racism is meaningless; all talk with no real actions.”