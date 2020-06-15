A united Crowley

Bringing the community together by bridging the racial divide was the prevalent theme of the community march and rally in downtown Crowley on Saturday.

The event also celebrated the life of George Floyd, the African American man who was killed by police during a arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, and brought awareness to the issue of police brutality.

Overall theme of the event was “One Heart … One Mind … One Crowley” and the peaceful march began on Third Street on opposite sides of North Parkerson Avenue – one group at St. Theresa Church and one group at Levy Park. The two groups met on North Parkerson, symbolizing bringing two sides together into one.

From there, the combined group of about 150 citizens marched four blocks to the Acadia Parish Courthouse, singing “This Little Light of Mine,” a gospel song that came to be an anthem of the civil rights movements in the 1950 and 1960s.

The program at the stage erected on the courthouse grounds specifically for this event, featured song, dance, testimony and a keynote address by Bishop James Proctor, pastor of First Church of God in Christ in Jeanerette and Prelate for the Historical Louisiana First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of the First Church of God In Christ.

Proctor drew from a speech given by Abraham Lincoln in 1858 in which he said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

“The biggest problem the country was facing at that time was division,” the bishop explained. “Has our society changed a lot since then? Absolutely no.”

He noted that divisiveness can be traced back into Biblical times when even the apostles argued.

“Division is nothing new in the fabric of our society,” Proctor said. “But division is one of the most effective ways to make a community ineffective.

“If we don’t work together, we will certainly fall apart. We can be a ‘unity’ community, but we cannot do it on our own.”

Proctor noted that Crowley already has a tool in place to promote unity in the PUSH – Pray Until Something Happens – program. He said since the program began under the director of his wife, Dr. Ezora Proctor, in 2016, “we have dropped from double digit to single digit homicides” in the city of Crowley.

“Unity is good. Unity is pleasant. But unity is rare,” Proctor said. “We need to have unity consistently in Crowley.”

Recalling a march in Crowley some years back to protest police brutality, Proctor segued into the issue that started the marches and protests nationwide, the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

“He was being arrested for passing a counterfeit $20 bill,” Proctor said. “I’ll repeat that, he was being arrested for passing a counterfeit $20 bill. His cries of ‘I can’t breathe’ sounded the alarm for all walks of life, all economic backgrounds.”

Bishop Proctor also referred to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s August. 1963, speech in which he said, “I have a dream … where little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls and walk together as sisters and brothers.”

Unfortunately, he continued, “Men of color are an endangered species in America. There are laws to protect endangered animals, but not endangered men of color.

“Here, we are walking in fear. We are not called endangered. It is open season. It has been open season for a while. George Floyd made all of us see this unfair treatment.”

Proctor urged citizens of Crowley to “join hands, not divided but united, because we are better together. I see you in the future coming together to make Crowley a better place to live.”

Following Bishop Proctor’s address, the crowd observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of reflection, marking the time Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck, ultimately resulting in Floyd’s death.

Earlier in the program Frank Andrus Jr. recited a passionate poem, the theme of which was “this is the future and fear is not welcome here.”

Camron Dugar also performed a pair of praise dances during the morning program.

In a brief but emotional address, Rick Villejoin, chairman of the nonprofit group OneCrowley, said, “As a white man, I will never be able to walk a mile in a black man’s shoes. But I can do what I did today, lace up my boots and walk with you and stand beside you.

“We can’t simply say we’re ‘not racist,’ we have to say we’re ‘anti-racist,’ Together we shall rise because as one, we are stronger than any individual.”

Rev. Corwin Morgan, pastor of Love of Christ Baptist Church, served as master of ceremonies for the morning’s event. In opening the stage program, Morgan said, “We are all the same. When we close our eyes, all we see is darkness; when we bleed, we all bleed red blood.”

Rev. Cullen Clark, pastor of First Baptist Church, delivered the invocation while Rev. Peter Gaughan, pastor of Crowley First United Methodist Church, gave the benediction.

Numerous elected officials spoke during the program, each expressing hopes of unity in the city, many channeling Dr. King’s dreams of equality through peace.

Following the formal program, participants were invited to socialize under the oak trees on the courthouse lawn.