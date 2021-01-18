Article Image Alt Text

UPDATE: Three injured during Rayne weekend shooting incident

Mon, 01/18/2021 - 11:04am
Suspect being sought; two victims treated and released
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Monday, January 18, 2021

RAYNE - Rayne Police are continuing their investigation into a weekend shooting that left three people hospitalized.
During the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 16, Rayne Police officers responded to the report of gunshots fired in the 600 block of Bella Avenue in Rayne at approximately 1 a.m., according to Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly.
Upon their arrival on the scene, officers discovered three victims with non-life threatening wounds. All three were transported to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center by ambulance. To date, two have been released and one has undergone surgery.
A search is on for a suspect, but no arrests have been made to date.
Anyone having information about the shooting incident are asked to contact the Rayne Police Department at (337) 334-4215, Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tip line at (337) 789-TIPS, or use a P3 smartphone app to report it anonymously. Callers could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All tips remain anonymous

