UPDATED - One dead in Rayne shooting

Police in Rayne are investigating a daylight shooting that left one person dead.

Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly said Rayne Police detectives are investigating the shooting that occurred just after noon on Monday, Sept. 21

Rayne Police dispatch was notified of a shooting on The Boulevard at its intersection with Arceneaux Drive at 12:17 p.m., according to Stelly.

Officers and medical personnel responded to the scene and found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Lafayette General, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and processing the scene for evidence. An arrest is expected in the near future and the investigation is continuing at press time.