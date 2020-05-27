Updates on COVID-19 cases throughout state

ACADIA PARISH - As businesses continue to open for business and citizens continue to increase travel and activities as some restrictions have been relaxed during Phase 1 of reopening the state.

“We are seeing people enjoying our local restaurants and doing a little more ‘safe’ shopping at our local stores, which is a good thing,” stated Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux concerning the loosening of restrictions during Phase One of reopening the state as the state-wide stay-at-home order expired last week as noted by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Phase One allowed for the opening of some currently closed businesses, including hair and nail salon and gyms and fitness centers. It also allows for dine-in seating at restaurants with certain restrictions including social distancing.

Other businesses, including tattoo parlors, massage parlors, spas, amusement parks and bars (without food) still remain closed.

As of Wednesday morning, Louisiana reported 38,054 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, including the additional 245 cases reported on Monday.

The total number of deaths state-wide now stands at 2,596 with an increase of 11 since Tuesday.

The LDH is reporting that 28,700 coronavirus patients are “presumed recovered” with 831 people hospitalized with the disease. Of that number, 103 require ventilators.

Acadia Parish has 395 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 96 since the weekend stats.

The total number of deaths in Acadia Parish still stands at 18 with an increase of three in the last week.

Citizens are reminded by the Mayor that the city government will continue to operate with a number of safety precautions remaining in place for everyone’s safety.

The lobby at City Hall remains closed to foot traffic, but the drive-through is still available Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Citizens can also use the night drop box, online payments, and through U.S. Mail to pay bills or fines.

Rayne City Court will resume proceedings on June 5, with the Police Station remaining closed except for the front lobby.

Other city services being affected by the closures include: all city parks remain closed; all city public centers remain closed; all scheduled center rentals have been suspended until further notice; all baseball practice and the 2020 scheduled baseball/softball program is suspended until further notice; the walking track at Gossen Park and Kennedy Field may be utilized, but safe social distance is required; and MLK Basketball Courts are off limits for public safety until further Notice.

Please contact Derise at 250-1456 with any concerns or questions for the Rayne Recreation Department. NOTICE: The Rayne Police Department will strictly enforce these closures.