Winners named, thanks expressed for Booster Golf Scramble

A most successful event, the 2nd Annual Rayne High Booster Club “Football 3-Man” Golf Scramble, was held Saturday, June 13, at Bayou Bend Country Club in Crowley.

The shotgun start began at 8 a.m. with lunch provided after the round. Door prizes and drinks were also be provided for the 38 teams and over 100 participants as noted by Kaine Guidry, Rayne High Athletic Director/football coach.

Top finishers of the 3-man teams were:

1st place - PJ Boulet, Trey Broussard, Tyler Robichaux

2nd place - Ben Suarez, Trista Suarez, Jody Mitchell

3rd place - Randy Guidry, Craig Gonzales, Greg Meche

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in the scramble,” stated Guidry of the many golfers who made the day a complete success.

“Thanks are also expressed to the many sponsors and volunteers who assisted us in so many ways,” Guidry continued.

A Gold Sponsor included 3-man team and hole sponsor. Sponsor signs were noted throughout the day on the course. Monetary donations were also presented and much appreciated.

Special thanks to hole sponsors for the 2020 Rayne Booster Club Football “3 man” Golf Scramble, including: Rayne State Bank, Flow Control, Shelter-Corley Motors, Gulf Coast Marine Fabricators, The Ellington, Zealous Energy, Louisiana Athletic Care, Sterling Automotive Group, Dr’s Rumore of Acadia Animal Clinic, Suzy Webb of Farm Bureau, Owen Stanford of Farm Bureau in Church Point, Gabe’s Cajun Foods, Scott Privat for District Judge, Acadia Parish Assessor Jim Petitjean, Gossen Funeral Home, Fontenot Insurance, Nonc Kev’s Specialty Meats, A & B Construction, Mouton Pharmacy and Medical Equipment, Beslin-Cunningham, AJ Watercare, Goalline Machine Shop, Ace Hardware Rayne, Jason and Kali Lalande Farms, Piggly Wiggly-Dale Trahan.

Also, Trahan Foods-Scotty and Jerry Menard, Red Stick Sports-Dave Cook, Sew What-Jeff and Karen Thibodeaux, M & M Home Improvement, Gautreaux Donut Kitchen, Peltier Heating, Cooling, and Refrigeration, City of Rayne, Rayne Booster Club, PJ’s Grill, Fezzo’s Restuarant, Chef Roy’s Café, CPR Entertainment-Casey Richard, Randy Savoy & Wayne Gautreaux, Jamie’s Catering, Conques Brothers Lawn Service, Conques Bail Bonds, Coca Cola, Crescent Crown, Colville Plumbing, Blueline Manufacturing, Grandaddy’s Crawfish, Affordable Pools, Paul and Michelle Molbert, Arabie’s & Abshire’s, Zaunbrecher AC & Heating, Moore’s Pump Services, Luke Beslin, Tuscany Italian Restaurant, Gonzales Concrete, RHS class of ‘84, Hilcorp, Lollihops, Gary Matte Home Center, Fitblendz of Rayne and Lafayette Veterinary Care.

Special thanks are also extended to Rayne Booster members for their help, including Tommy and Stephanie Garrett, Lance and Charlotte Cope, Trudy Lopez, Jamie Broussard, JB Broussard and Butch Abshire.

Football coaches assisting were Bryan Parker, Shelby Thibodeaux, Randy Judice, Donavon Morris and Peyton Phelps.

Also thanked for their extra help are Glenn Meche, Chris Plattsmier at the City of Rayne.

Jamie Conques and Randy Savoy donated jambalaya and BBQ burgers for the noon meal.

“The tournament was very successful and we can’t thank everyone enough that donated and lent a helping hand,” noted Guidry. “Thanks to all who helped and to Bayou Bend for hosting the event. Looking forward to next year’s tournament. Go Wolves!!”