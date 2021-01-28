Article Image Alt Text

AgCenter’s virtual citrus symposium planned for Feb. 20

Thu, 01/28/2021 - 5:22pm
BATON ROUGE

The 2021 LSU AgCenter Citrus Symposium will be held virtually from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20.
Sessions will be live with participant question and answer available. Sessions will also be recorded for viewing later at www.lsuagcenter.com.
The 2021 Citrus Symposium will include information from LSU AgCenter researchers, University of Florida citrus extension agents and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Topics include new research on citrus canker in satsuma cultivars and timely information on post-disaster options for growers who experienced losses in the 2020 hurricane season.
Participants also will get an early look at the new Louisiana Citrus Center of Excellence FUSE (fruit under screened environments) structure at Docville Farm in Meraux and learn about the LSU AgCenter’s upcoming research in containerized citrus production.
“We are thrilled to be moving towards new, innovative citrus research for Louisiana producers for many years to come,” said LSU AgCenter agent Anna Timmerman.
To RSVP, email Timmerman at atimmerman@agcenter.lsu.edu.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2021