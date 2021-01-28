AgCenter’s virtual citrus symposium planned for Feb. 20

The 2021 LSU AgCenter Citrus Symposium will be held virtually from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20.

Sessions will be live with participant question and answer available. Sessions will also be recorded for viewing later at www.lsuagcenter.com.

The 2021 Citrus Symposium will include information from LSU AgCenter researchers, University of Florida citrus extension agents and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Topics include new research on citrus canker in satsuma cultivars and timely information on post-disaster options for growers who experienced losses in the 2020 hurricane season.

Participants also will get an early look at the new Louisiana Citrus Center of Excellence FUSE (fruit under screened environments) structure at Docville Farm in Meraux and learn about the LSU AgCenter’s upcoming research in containerized citrus production.

“We are thrilled to be moving towards new, innovative citrus research for Louisiana producers for many years to come,” said LSU AgCenter agent Anna Timmerman.

To RSVP, email Timmerman at atimmerman@agcenter.lsu.edu.