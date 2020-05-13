Bleak outlook for La. budget

Louisiana’s revenues are expected to drop by $1 billion or more due to the coronavirus, threatening cuts to services in the fiscal year starting July 1, state economists told the Revenue Estimating Conference.

The four-member group adopted the lower forecast, which could translate into a 10 percent cut in the state’s discretionary funding, as Louisiana grapples with high levels of unemployment, falling oil prices and business closures because of the pandemic.

“There’s no crisis we’ve had that even comes close to this,” said Greg Albrecht, the Legislature’s chief economist.

The economists released their estimates shortly before Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state will be entering the first phase of the reopening process on Friday. He said he would loosen restrictions on businesses such as restaurants, gyms and salons. These businesses, along with churches, will be allowed to operate with 25% occupancy. However, bars, amusement parks and tattoos parlors will remain closed.

Even so, Albrecht projected a $867 million loss in general tax collections in the next fiscal year and about $165 million in tax and fee dollars for specific agencies.

Health services and higher education are typically the most vulnerable to budget cuts because they are not protected by mandated spending laws.

Falling oil and gas prices are responsible for much of the damage. Albrecht and Manfred Dix, the chief economist for Edwards’ administration, projected oil prices to be between $28 to $32 a barrel.

In addition, the projection calls for revenues to decrease by $362 million in the current fiscal year, with $123 million of that total coming from the state’s general tax collection.

Albrecht and Dix said they are highly uncertain of most of their estimates, since the data is distorted because of the coronavirus and it is difficult to determine how people will react once businesses reopen.

“People have to feel comfortable going out,” Albrecht said, “I don’t think people are going to be real comfortable for a while.”

The Revenue Estimating Conference is composed of Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette; House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales; Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne; and Stephen Barnes, an economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.