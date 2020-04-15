CARES Act includes funding for La. transit

Wed, 04/15/2020 - 3:38pm
WASHINGTON

The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security contains $162.6 million to support Louisiana’s transit industry, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said.
The funding will cover operating expenses incurred on or after Jan. 20 and will be available to urban, rural and tribal area providers, Kennedy’s office says.
“Our public transportation system has to adapt to the coronavirus,” Kennedy said. “This funding will help reduce the burden on Louisiana’s public transit providers and support the long-term economic health of Louisiana communities.”

