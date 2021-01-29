Cassidy skeptical of need for another stimulus check

Senator Bill Cassidy expressed doubt about the Biden Administration’s push for 1,400 dollar stimulus checks and a 15 dollar an hour federal minimum wage.

Democrats made the promise of 2,000 dollar stimulus checks a centerpiece of their winning Georgia Senate campaigns. Cassidy said 2,000 is off the table, and they haven’t proven why most Americans need another 1,400.

“I told them I would keep an open mind, but I expect to see justifications not just check off of a campaign promise without any need to show that it is needed beyond it is a campaign promise,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy said the administration has a lot to prove, as data shows most Americans may not need an extra 1,400 dollars right now.

“If a family has not been unemployed studies show they have been able to save more money because they have been unable to vacation and go to ballparks and things like that, so savings rates have increased,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy said the push for 15 an hour by 2025 would kill struggling restaurants that are barely hanging on right now.

“Congressional Budget Office shows raising the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour over several years will cost about three million jobs,” said Cassidy.

Proponents argue the prophesied major job losses never materialized in jurisdictions that independently raised their minimum wages.