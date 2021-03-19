Edwards: Mask mandate for La. is not going away any time soon

The state may be seeing some of the lowest COVID numbers since the pandemic began but Gov. John Bel Edwards said that doesn’t mean the mask mandate is going away any time soon.

Neighboring Mississippi and Texas have dropped their mandate and instead offered recommendations to mask when necessary. Edwards, speaking on his monthly talk radio program Ask the Governor, said just encouraging mask use results in people not wearing masks.

“If you tell people, ‘OK, we are going to remove the mask mandate,’ but then you also say, ‘We strongly encourage you to keep wearing the mask,’ they don’t hear the second part,” said Edwards.

The number of new COVID cases has dropped by over 75 percent since mid-January. New daily deaths have also fallen to near average single digits this week after averaging over 50 in mid-January.

Edwards said the state vaccination campaign is going well and our ticket out of the pandemic but until most of the population is fully vaccinated the virus is still a major threat.

“When you hit the ball you have to run all the way through the base and we are not at first base yet,” the governor said. “We have got to run all the way through, get people vaccinated as quickly as we can and slow the transmission.”

Over 900,000 Louisianans have received at least one dose of a vaccine and over half a million have completed their series.

Edwards said he is optimistic that at the current rate of vaccination, Louisiana will see a fully packed Superdome and Tiger Stadium next fall.

“I think it is certainly possible. I am going to stop short of saying I fully expect it to happen but I am hopeful that it can,” said Edwards.