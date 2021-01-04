Former lawmaker, wife die of COVID-19 hours apart

A former Louisiana state lawmaker and his wife died the same day from complications of COVID-19.

Victor “Vic” Stelly and Terry Bass Stelly died within hours of each other on Saturday from complications of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the family’s obituary.

“Married 60 years, it is no surprise — and brings us great comfort -– they met our Lord and Savior nearly hand-in-hand,” the obituary said.

“After 60 years together one could not be without the other so they traveled one last trip to paradise where they will be together forever,” daughter Toni Stelly Hebert, one of their three surviving children, wrote on Facebook.

A memorial ceremony was held Thursday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Lake Charles.

Vic Stelly, a Republican for most of his time in the Legislature who switched to no party affiliation near the end of his four House terms, later was a member of Louisiana’s higher education policy board. He was 79. Terry Bass Stelly was 80.