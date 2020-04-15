Gov. Edwards signs proclamation moving elections back several weeks

Today, at the request of the Louisiana Secretary of State, Gov. John Bel Edwards has postponed Louisiana’s elections for another few weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

The Governor originally moved the elections on March 13.

The June 20, Presidential Preference Primary election is hereby rescheduled for July 11, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The July 25, election is hereby rescheduled for Aug. 15, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.