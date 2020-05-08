Article Image Alt Text

Health officials hosting tele-town halls on next phase of COVID-19 battle

Fri, 05/08/2020 - 5:41pm
BATON ROUGE

The Louisiana Public Health Institute and Department of Health are hosting a regional series of tele-town halls. Deputy Director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships and Health Equity Earl Benjamin-Robinson will serve as a moderator and says the events will help calm uncertainties.
The meeting for Region 4, of which Acadia Parish is included: will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13 (https://bit.ly/2Ss1sNF).
“What these town halls do is provide opportunities for information to be shared so that communities know how to protect themselves and know where resources are,” said Benjamin-Robinson.
The meetings will address COVID-19 response measures and the phased re-opening approach. Benjamin-Robinson says there will also be time dedicated to addressing community concerns.
“Thirty to 40 minutes is spent answering questions that individuals have. They send those questions via a chat to the system that we use, GoToMeeting, and then we answer those questions,” said Benjamin-Robinson.
The events will also include local panelists including the region’s medical director, faith-based leaders, community advocates, and local elected officials. Benjamin-Robinson says the events will continue to enforce the importance of mitigation efforts during the reopening.
“Understanding what one’s risks are, if they have underlying health issues and really making certain people know what is meant by social distancing,” said Benjamin-Robinson.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020