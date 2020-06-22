LSU announces virtual August commencement

Mon, 06/22/2020 - 3:39pm
BATON ROUGE

University Interim President Tom Galligan released a statement Thursday afternoon, June 18, to announce that August commencement will be conducted virtually.
The commencement was scheduled to be Aug. 7, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the in-person ceremony will be scheduled at a later date for May and August graduates.
“But since we don’t know what phase of recovery Louisiana will be in by August 7, sine mnay of you have been asking us about the August ceremony in order to make plans, and since we want to err on the side of caution while we are preparing to reopen for the fall, we have decided that a vritual ceremony is the best option for everyone’s safety at this time,” the statement read.
The virtual graduation ceremony will commence on LSU’s Facebook page, starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 7.
August 2020 graduates are asked to submit the form here to ensure their diplomas will be sent to their correct address.

