$62.7M in unclaimed property returned

State Treasurer John M. Schroder has announced that the Louisiana Department of Treasury shattered previous records by returning $62.7 million in Unclaimed Property money during the fiscal year that ended June 30.

In the previous fiscal year, Treasury returned $51.8 million.

“We continue to find new ways to reunite people with Unclaimed Property money. I’m especially pleased that we set a new record during a pandemic, when people and businesses really needed this money.”

Each year millions of dollars in unclaimed cash, stocks, bonds, securities, and insurance proceeds are turned over to the State Treasurer’s Office. Known as “Unclaimed Property,” these funds include payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates, and life insurance proceeds. One in six individuals in Louisiana has Unclaimed Property.

To find out if you have Unclaimed Property, search at www.latreasury.com