BESE picks new superintendent

The state’s top board for education has picked the new person to lead the state’s education department.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted Dr. Cade Brumley, superintendent of Jefferson Parish schools as the new state superintendent.

Brumley now replaces John White who resigned from his post back in March.

BESE began the final process Wednesday morning around 9:00 when they took public comments, then later nominated three candidates.

Those candidates included Brumley, Jessica Baghian, and Lonnie Luce.

Baghian is the assistant superintendent and chief academic policy officer at Louisiana’s Department of Education.

Luce is the executive director at Blended and Online School Solutions.

The board cast their votes around 10:45 a.m., but couldn’t agree on a pick, so they went into a short recess before coming back and eventually picking Brumley.