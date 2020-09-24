Billboards call out La. pols for broken promise

The national group U.S. Term Limits (USTL) has placed billboards which call out state politicians for breaking their word on term limits.

Two billboards, located in the districts of state Sens. Beth Mizell and Heather Cloud, expose both legislators for signing a pledge in 2019 to support a bill for congressional term limits, then voting against that bill in 2020.

“The American people are fed up with politicians who say one thing when they need votes, then do the opposite once in power,” said Nick Tomboulides, USTL’s Executive Director.

“These senators broke their word to their constituents. We had previously told their constituents these senators were term limits supporters based on their pledges. It is unfortunate that we now need to expose these broken promises.”

The billboards feature large glossy photos of Cloud and Mizell, with the text “Senator Cloud broke her term limits pledge” and “Senator Mizell broke her term limits pledge,” respectively.

The two are located on Highway 16 East one half mile east of Duncan Avenue in Amite and Highway 169 South, one mile north of Highway 10 in Oakdale.

In 2019, while seeking votes and re-election, both Cloud and Mizell signed pledges which said “I pledge to cosponsor, vote for and defend the resolution for an Article V convention for the sole purpose of enacting term limits on Congress.”

But on May 31, both legislators voted “No” on HCR 28, the very legislation they had told their constituents they would support.

A national poll by McLaughlin & Associates shows that 82 percent of Americans support congressional term limits, including 89 percent of Republicans, 76 percent of Democrats and 83 percent of independent voters.