Cleco officer named to state Legislative Advisory Task Force

Eric Schouest, vice president of governmental affairs for Cleco Power LLC, a regulated electric utility of Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC, was recently appointed to the Louisiana Legislative Advisory Task Force on economic recovery.

On April 17, Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder announced the creation of a private-sector task force to advise the Louisiana Legislature on reopening the state’s economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The task force will consist of representatives from a wide range of business sectors, including oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing, automotive, banking, hospitality, food and beverage, trucking, construction and medical.

Members are responsible for developing comprehensive policy, legislative and regulatory recommendations to immediately re-start the economy and invest in the long-term recovery of households, workers and businesses.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to serve our state during these unprecedented times,” said Schouest. “I look forward to working with this entire legislative body to develop solutions for the protection, safety and economic well-being of all Louisiana residents.”

The task force is being chaired by nationally recognized tax policy expert Jason DeCuir.

The team had its first virtual meeting Thursday, April 23.