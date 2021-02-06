Educ. Dept. dedicates $1M for tutoring initiative

The Louisiana Department of Education is dedicating $1 million in seed money to provide tutoring in English Language Arts and math in school systems across the state, the department announced this week.

The program is designed to provide resources that will accelerate students’ learning in connection with what’s taught during the normal school day, the department said.

Participating school systems will have access to supplemental lessons aligned to high-quality curriculum for students who need additional support.

In addition to the seed funding, systems may use general funds, federal funds or Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act relief to support the endeavor.

“Unfinished learning is nothing new to educators, but the pandemic has exacerbated the need to provide our children with extra help,” State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said.