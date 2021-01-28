Feds sending La. $12.46M for hurricane protection

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is sending Louisiana $12.46 million to help pay for the Morganza-to-the-Gulf hurricane protection project, officials said.

This marks the first time the federal government has chipped in money for the project, Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Chairman Chip Kline said. State and local governments have invested more than $600 million to date, he said.

The system integrates levees, locks and floodgates designed to provide 100-year, Category 3 storm surge protection to more than 150,000 people in coastal Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes over 1,700 square miles of fresh and saltwater marsh, CPRA says.

“Over the past three years, CPRA, along with local levee districts, led the effort to reduce the overall cost of the project by several billion dollars while still providing the same level of protection for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes,” Kline said.