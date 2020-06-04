Four ‘gun bills’ headed to governor’s desk

With most of the focus being on COVID-19’s impact on small businesses, Louisiana’s budget, and tort reform, it’s been easy to forget that there were four gun bills seeking passage in the shortened Legislative Session.

But, they all made it through — most with super majority vote of both chambers — and are headed to Go. John Bel Edwards’ desk for his signature.

“All four are strong pro-gun rights bills that strengthen Louisiana citizens’ Second Amendment rights,” said Chairman of the House Republican Delegation and competitive shooting champion Rep. Blake Miguez (R-Erath). “The bills protect our freedom in times of uncertainty and emergency, including during the current Covid-19 outbreak.”

• House Bill 781, sponsored by Miguez, establishes that firearms and ammunition manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, suppliers, and retailers are “Essential Businesses” that shall not be prohibited from conducting business during a declared disaster or emergency.

HB 781 further prevents law-abiding gun owners’ rights from being infringed during proclaimed curfews.

• House Bill 140, also sponsored by Miguez, prevents local authorities and municipalities from imposing restrictions to prohibit the possession of a firearm.

Preemption legislation is designed to stop municipalities from creating a patchwork of different laws that turn a law-abiding citizen into a criminal for simply crossing a jurisdictional line.

• House Bill 746, sponsored by Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, allows those who lawfully possess a firearm to carry concealed for self-defense during a mandatory evacuation under a declared state of emergency or disaster.

• House Bill 334, sponsored by Reps. Bryan Fontenot, R-Thibodeaux, Charles Owen, R-Leesville, and Miguez authorizes a concealed handgun permit holder to carry a concealed handgun in a church, synagogue, mosque, or other similar place of worship.

“Current Louisiana law provides that a person with a state-issued concealed carry permit cannot carry in a house of worship unless he has permission from the governing body of the church and the congregation is informed that he or she has permission,” points out Tara Mica, NRA-ILA State Director. “Effectively, this acts as a ban on carry.”

The National Rifle Assocation (NRA) backed Republican efforts to pass these bills. Two men who were instrumental in stopping two church shootings — Stephen Willeford and Jack Wilson — each spoke on the Moon Griffon Show in support of the bill.