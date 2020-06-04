Gambling board head is ousted

The long-time head of Louisiana’s gambling regulatory board was ousted by state senators who refused to confirm his reappointment on the final day of the regular legislative session.

Ronnie Jones had been chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board since August 2013.

He was among 11 appointees selected to serve on various state boards who didn’t receive approval from the Senate.

Senators debated the confirmation decisions behind closed doors in an executive session.

They voted on a list of confirmations in bulk. Hewitt said Tuesday that she couldn’t say what objections any senator may have raised to reconfirming Jones.

Jones said he felt that he was blindsided by the decision.